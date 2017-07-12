See You Again from Furious 7 Is Now the Most Watched Video on YouTube

See You Again has been viewed more than 2.9 billion times since the video was posted on Wiz Khalifa's YouTube channel on April 6, 2015. "I'm super excited and grateful to everyone who supported the song and video on YouTube, and happy to inspire and impact so many lives," Khalifa, born Cameron Jibril Thomaz, said in a statement to CNN.

Charlie Puth also appeared thankful for the song's success. "I remember when I signed up for YouTube in 2007 and had hopes of uploading a video and it reaching 10,000 views," Puth said. "Now a decade later, it feels incredible to be a part of the most-viewed video on YouTube."

There may be no more fitting send-off for any character in movie history. Certainly, it was an extremely appropriate way to say farewell to Brian O'Conner, and to pay tribute to Paul Walker who portrayed him. Walker was a genuine car enthusiast, not just an actor who played one on the big screen. This came through loud and clear when he was being himself, outside the movie set, as he was in this video originally recorded for the GTChannel with him trying out a Nissan GT-R built by Mine's Motor Sports.

