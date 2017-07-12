Why Aren’t Young People in the U.K. Learning to Drive Anymore?

The total number of folks under 25-year-old taking their driving test has fallen by 20 percent (from 1.8 million to 1.5 million) in the last 10 years, according to leading U.K. automotive consumer website honestjohn.co.uk. With the population increasing, this means that there’s been a real drastic reduction in the number of young people who are choosing to learn to drive.

For a bit of context, here’s a simplified breakdown of how to start driving in the U.K.:

You must be at least 17 years of age. You must apply for a provisional driving license. This has a nominal admin charge. You must sit and pass a theory test comprised of a multiple choice quiz and an interactive “hazard perception” exercise. This is around $130 each time and can only be carried out at an official test center. Once you have passed your theory test, you are able to book your practical driving test. This also costs around $130 and is around an hour or so driving around with an examiner alongside you.

The practical test is pretty thorough and as such, requires a fair amount of practice. The U.K. average at the moment is apparently 47 hours, with an average cost of around $40 per hour—this means that all said and done it will cost the average person over $2000 just to be granted with the little card that says you are legally allowed to be in control of a car.

Unsurprisingly, Honest John Managing Director Daniel Powell puts the recent reduction in new drivers down to young people "being priced out of learning to drive."

I passed my test just over 10 years ago—as soon as humanly possible, just 66 days after my 17th birthday. I was lucky enough to have learned how to control a car at an early age and had already been riding a moped for a year on the road (which you can do in the U.K. at 16) so didn’t need much practice. I genuinely couldn’t wait to enjoy the freedom and independence being able to drive myself around would grant me—it’s something I had been yearning for ever since I was about 8 years old. Here's a sweet picture of 17-year-old me looking like a total badass with my Rover 200 diesel.