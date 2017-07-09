Tesla Plans To Produce 20,000 Model 3 A Month By December

There's no doubt that electrified car purchases are on the rise. Consumers and manufacturers alike are gearing up to the idea of EVs eventually surpassing the sale of traditional gasoline-powered cars. Even though there is a lot of hype surrounding the Model 3, skeptics believe that Tesla and other manufacturers have some hoops to jump through before consumers can feel confident enough to purchase an EV as their every day car.

Fad-Skepticism

A lot of people, even journalists, still feel that electric cars are a fad. But the Model 3 shows that EVs are not only becoming more popular, judging by the number of pre-orders received for the car, but are also becoming more affordable. At a $35,000 price point, this opens the Model 3 up to many consumers who did not feel comfortable purchasing a Model S at nearly twice the cost. Tesla last released a public tally of 373,000 Model 3 preorders in their SEC filing during May 2016 - which alone would be a revenue of $13 billion. With batteries becoming even more affordable, manufacturers are opening the door to welcome electricity into their plants.

It's fairly safe to say electrified cars are not fading out in the near future.

Charging Infrastructure

If you own an EV and live outside of California, Washington DC, and New York - you might not regularly run into charging stations. Vehicle manufacturers have acknowledge this and have begun to collectively work together to plan for the future, deploying new charging stations for EVs. One might be scared that their trip has to revolve around planning where the next charger is located; luckily this feature is baked into Tesla's navigation system. This allows for long trips to be dynamically planned based on charging infrastructure data made available to the Tesla network. Although this is a very valid concern to have, especially for people who live in apartment buildings or have on-street parking and cannot charge their Tesla at home, it is being addressed.

Auto-Enthusiast Stigma

There seems to be a constant battle between people that consider themselves "true auto enthusiasts" and those that buy EVs. Don't get me wrong, I love my old, slow "enthusiast cars" that I've owned over the years (S14 Nissan 240sx, 2G Eagle Talon TSi AWD, MK2 Volkswagen Golf, and even a few e36 BMW 3-series). But comparatively, I can say that when driving any of those, I feel much more connected to the road. The Tesla does offer a sense of "disconnection" between the driver and the road; the auto-pilot, electric assisted steering, and just general "techy" feel of the car feels, well, threatening... at first.