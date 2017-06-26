BMW's South Carolina Plant Becomes its Largest Production Facility
BMW is adding 1,000 jobs at the facility.
BMW announced in a press release Monday that its manufacturing facility in Spartanburg, South Carolina is now its largest production plant.
Spartanburg is responsible for the assembly and global exportation of BMW's X-Series crossovers, including the brand-new BMW X7. The facility can produce more than 400,000 vehicles per year, making it BMW's largest plant. It currently employs 9,000 workers and plans to add an additional 1,000 jobs by 2021. Since 1994, the factory has built nearly four million vehicles for delivery worldwide.
The facility was opened in 1992, and BMW is celebrating its 25th anniversary in the States with the next generation of its crossovers. The announcement came with a ceremony that also unveiled new information about the upcoming X3, which is one of the several cars produced in BMW's plant in the South.
The Germany luxury car company cited the US Department of Commerce, which stated that BMW is the largest automobile exporter in the US, generating $38.5 billion for the economy annually.
With its great success in the Western market, BMW wants to expand its operations further throughout the United States; it already has plans to invest $600 million into the Spartanburg location for the next four years of production.
