Volvo Wins Award for Traffic Safety from NHTSA

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced today that Volvo Cars will receive an award for its continued focus on safety. Of course, Volvo changed the car industry—and essentially invented the concept of highway safety—in 1959 when it released a patent for the three-point seatbelt to other automotive companies.

Now the United States' leading highway safety committee wants to recognize the Chinese-owned Swedish auto manufacturer's efforts. The NHTSA honors Volvo's top safety experts for their contributions to the company's life-saving technology and specific vehicles that shine the brightest in terms of occupant protection and accident prevention.

The NHTSA agrees that Volvo is the leading company in automotive safety technologies, as it looks for the most cutting-edge safety systems and holds its cars to the highest standard of protection. To do this, Volvo needs the most adept safety consultants to help build cars that will keep its drivers in one piece and significantly decrease fatalities on the road. The NHTSA has found these qualities in Magdalena Lindman and Per Lenhoff, both high-ranking members of the Volvo Cars Safety Centre. They developed many of the challenges in Volvo's rigorous safety testing program, analyzing countless real-life accidents and simulating them to prepare each new Volvo for any dangerous situation.

Lenhoff and Lindman also helped engineer the brand new XC60, which Volvo says is its safest car to date. It also appears to be indestructible.