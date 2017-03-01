New Chevy Camaro Z/28: Everything We Know, and What We're Guessing

The Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 may not have debuted at Daytona, as some expected, but that doesn't mean it's out of the picture. In fact, there's lots of speculation that the coveted Z/28 badge will make an appearance a few months down the road when Chevrolet releases more info on the LT6 and LT7 engines. Until then, here's what we know, and here's what's being guessed at:

While the 2018 Camaro ZL1 1LE will utilize the 6.2-liter LT4 supercharged V-8 making 650 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque, Chevy doesn't seem interesting in plopping the LT4 into the Z/28.

Instead, rumors indicate that the Z/28 will use the next-generation LT6 and LT7 engine. Even pretty much everything is still up in the air when it comes to specs, rumors hint at dual overhead camshafts, four valves per cylinder, and—wait for it—a flat-plane crankshaft.

The reported 750-horsepower target will be hard to hit without the use of a supercharger. Our guess: expect to hear that whine in the next generation.

Reports also hint at an aluminum block and head.

Purported Z/28 variants testing at the Nürburgring have been spotted with serious aero, sporting a big ol' fixed rear wing, massive tires (obviously), and huge front drive planes.

Beyond that, there are still a lot of things left in the dark regarding the Z/28 but we can expect a beefed up drivetrain, and varied aerodynamics to accompany the expected increase in horsepower. The Drive will be sure to keep you posted on any updates.