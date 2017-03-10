Bugatti Niniette 66 Is Probably the Yacht of Your Dreams
And it's as over-the-top as you'd expect.
A joint partnership between Monaco-based yacht builder Palmer Johnson and Bugatti has resulted in a new collection of yachts that will range between 50 and 88 feet in length, and despite Bugatti and Palmer Johnson making completely different modes of transport, the two share obvious design elements.
First, you'll notice the notorious Bugatti horseshoe shape that dominates both the interior and exterior of the
Unsurprisingly, the interior and deck are replete with carbon fiber and leather, but a naturally blue-colored wood,
There's no word on price, but recall that adage about having to ask the price of something—it's probably extremely expensive.
- RELATEDWatch the First Bugatti Chiron Customer Cars Leave the FactoryThree lucky owners in Europe and the Middle East are taking delivery of Bugatti's newest hypercar.READ NOW
- RELATEDThe Bugatti Chiron Is Cristiano Ronaldo-Approved in This New VideoNow the soccer superstar just has to get a Bugatti Chiron for himself.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch a Bugatti Chiron Blast Around the Streets of MonacoAnything with four turbos and 1,500 horsepower is bound to sound good, but the Chiron is something else altogetherREAD NOW
- RELATEDThe World's Largest Superyacht Will Be an International Members-Only ClubDubbed Quintessentially One, the $311 million yacht will travel around the globe to high-profile events like Formula One races and the Cannes Film Festival.READ NOW
- RELATEDThe Mercedes-AMG Project One Hypercar Will Cost $2.4 MillionBut for that price, you get a real Formula 1 engine that revs to 11,00 rpm.READ NOW