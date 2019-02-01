Ford Green-Lights 'Massive Overtime' to Keep Up With Ranger Pickup Truck Demand

The new 2019 Ford Ranger is hitting dealerships now, and demand for the truck is high. It's so high, in fact, that Ford is ordering overtime at the Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne to help meet that demand.

Speaking with reporters Wednesday, Kumar Galhorta, president of Ford North America said that starting in February the plant "will be going into massive overtime." This is based on strong initial demand and people who have expressed interest in purchasing one at a dealership.

Galhorta also said that 300,000 people have indicated their plans of purchasing one of the new midsize trucks. Currently, the Ranger is built during one shift at the plant in Wayne, Michigan that used to build the Ford Focus and C-Max. Galhorta is also expecting first-month sales of the new Ranger to be around 1,200 units.