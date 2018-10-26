Mail Bombing Suspect Arrested Outside Florida AutoZone, Van Seized by FBI

A suspect has been arrested in connection to the attempted mail bombings of multiple high-profile politicians and actors, all seemingly tied together by their criticisms of President Donald Trump.

CBS 4 Miami reports that a 56-year-old man from Aventura, Florida, was arrested around 10:30 a.m. on Friday morning outside an AutoZone in Plantation, Florida, and CNN identified the man as Cesar Sayoc. An explosion was reportedly heard at the time of the arrest, which is believed to be a flash-bang grenade used by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The FBI reportedly identified the suspect through DNA evidence, presumably gathered from the mailed bombs.

A van owned by the suspect, plastered in political stickers, was seized at the time of the arrest. It was covered in a blue tarp before being loaded onto a trailer for thorough examination at an FBI facility.