Large Number of Uber Drivers Are Cancelling Rides If Destination Is Too Far

Uber and Ola drivers in India have been canceling rides on long-distance travelers so often that it isn’t just the customers that are getting upset, but also the New Delhi government. According to BuzzFeed, drivers are calling their riders ahead of accepting the trip request to find out their final destination. If they think the ride is too far or will take too long, they simply cancel the request, leaving riders stuck without a ride. For rider Sanjana Vijayshankar, six canceled rides from Uber and its largest Indian competitor, Ola, resulted in her getting to work two hours late after she no other choice but to make the 10-mile trip via public bus.

Users have allegedly spent up to 20 minutes on their phones watching their assigned drivers ride around, forcing the customers to cancel their rides and thereby receiving a late cancellation fee. “I depend heavily on ride-hailing services to get to work,” said Aniruddha Kamat, a software engineer who works in Mumbai. “But I’ve been so pissed at them for the last few months. They’re no better than autorickshaws.” It has gotten so bad, as a matter of fact, that there’s a wide swath of tweets about this exact issue all over the internet, with the Transportation Department of New Delhi officially proposing a new policy that would fine ridesharing drivers with a $340 fee for unwarranted cancellations. “There is an urgent need to frame rules to regulate the operation of these cab service,” the Transportation Department told the Times of India. As for Uber, meanwhile, a spokesperson issued a statement to BuzzFeed that essentially reiterates its cancellation policies and doesn’t specifically address this region-specific phenomenon causing so much frustration for hardworking Indians.