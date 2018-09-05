Chinese Automaker Clones the Range Rover Sport with the $23K Zotye T900

There's one giant hurdle standing between China's huge domestic auto industry and the wide open roads of America. We're not talking about a certain trade war—no, it's the country's strange, enduring phenomenon of copycat cars, whose blatantly-stolen designs continue to delight and confound observers abroad. The latest printout is the Zotye T900, and yes, it looks exactly like a Range Rover Sport. What a strange coincidence.

A privately-held manufacturer in China's Zhejiang province, Zotye Auto has been one of the worst offenders when it comes to copying the competition. Zotye earned some international notoriety back in 2016 when it unveiled a Porsche Macan knockoff for under $20,000; Car News China notes the company has also "reimagined" the Mazda CX-4 and the Volkswagen CrossBlue Concept from 2013.

Now it's got Jaguar Land Rover in its sights—not that the T900 is anything close to a real Rangie. The Range Rover Sport is a brilliantly luxe and notably capable SUV that starts around $67,000 in the United States. Meanwhile, the Zotye T900 is powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbo making 238 horsepower and ranges between the equivalent of $23,000 to $30,000 in the Chinese market.