Nissan Reveals Rugged and Nimble Navara N-Guard Pickup but Won't Bring It to the States

Nissan has announced that the special edition Navara N-Guard pickup will go on sale soon, building its market presence in the ever-growing small truck segment. The Japanese manufacturer states that its "go-anywhere" pickup, now with the N-Guard edition, is a more desirable proposition thanks to a design upgrade and extra standard equipment. Additionally, it's been designed to cater for dual-use, both as an everyday commuter and as a recreational vehicle.

The N-Guard special edition is based on the flagship Tekna variant that can be found in overseas markets. It's characterized by a dark theme and will feature numerous trims and fixtures including the front grille, fog lamp surrounds, mirror covers, door handles and rear bumper, all finished in black. It will also get matching side steps, roof rails and unique black 18-inch alloy wheels. Darkened headlamps and a sunroof with tinted glass are also part of the package.

Navara N-Guard customers can choose between three exterior colors, namely Twilight Grey, Metallic Black and Storm White. Adding distinction to the overall looks are unique decals at the base of the front doors that extend all the way to the cargo box behind the rear wheel.

The interior gets restyled leather and cloth seats as well. The base and back inserts have been upgraded with a new dark grey and yellow design, complemented by double stitching in yellow. This theme is replicated on the door trim and on the new signature floor mats, which feature a geometric design, matching the exterior decals.