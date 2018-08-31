Hyundai Elantra GT Will Get N-Line Version but Not the Full N: Report

According to a recent report, the North American Elantra GT, which is essentially a rebadged Hyundai i30, won't be getting the full N high-performance treatment. Instead, it will be offered in a slightly warmed-up N-Line guise.

When Hyundai rolled out its N performance brand the first car to wear the exclusive badge was the i30 N hot hatch, which sadly isn't sold in North America. But according to a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration filing dug up by Jalopnik, a car known as the "Elantra GT N Line" can be seen in a Hyundai VIN decoding guide for the 2019 model year.

N-Line Hyundais feature sportier trimmings inside and out as well as hardware that's slightly tuned for more spirited driving, but are ultimately a step below from the full-beans N. Think Audi's S Line, BMW M Performance, or F Sport from Lexus.