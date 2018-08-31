Study Claims Air Pollution Can Ultimately Lead to Lower Intelligence: Report

A recent study performed in China finds that air pollution leads to a substantial drop in intelligence and that people living in areas with significant air pollution have seen reduced language and arithmetic test scores equivalent to losing a year of education, according to The Guardian.

Various sources claim that air pollution kills more than a million people in China each year, which has led to a government-backed embrace of electric and low emission vehicles. In fact, China as a whole bought nearly three times more electric vehicles than Americans did last year.

The new air pollution study analyzed language and arithmetic tests on 32,000 people across China between 2010 and 2014, and compared the results to local records of nitrogen dioxide, sulfur dioxide, and particulate matter. All three contaminants are found in vehicle emissions. Because the study followed the same individuals for several years, causal factors such as genetic differences were negated. The scientists also accounted for age-related cognition changes.