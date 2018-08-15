The 10th RUF CTR Yellow Bird Ever Built is Going to Auction in Monterey

Two years before the legendary Porsche 930-generation 911's production run ceased, a challenger emerged from a (then) small manufacturer in Pfaffenhausen, Germany. The RUF CTR exploded onto the Porsche chassis-based scene in 1987, and at its time of manufacture was the fastest production car in the world, capable of speeds in excess of 211 miles per hour. Many would consider that, alongside the offerings from Singer, the RUF CTR Yellow Bird is the most desirable non-Porsche 911 in existence, and one is headed to auction later this month.

This example going to auction at RM Sotheby's Monterey auction is number 10 of 29 original RUF CTRs built. Although originally intended for RUF's location in Switzerland, it was sold new to a German customer. It still bears the Yellow Bird name but is painted black with a grey interior. Notable features include black Recaro seats, a roll cage, and Ruf's signature five-spoke wheels.

According to RM Sotheby's, chassis number 10 has never been damaged nor restored, making it one of the most original CTRs out there. In addition, it has just 32,436 miles on the clock.

The 911 Carrera 3.2-based CTR earned its nickname from Peter Egan's article in the 1987 edition of Road & Track about a track test between nine of the fastest production cars in the world at the time. The only yellow car of the group decimated its competition, clocking in the famous 211-mph top speed on Volkswagen's Ehra-Leissen test track. It would gain additional worldwide fame two years later driving a lap of the Nürburgring with an onboard camera for the high-quality film, "Faszination on the Nürburgring."

Thanks to its originality and rarity, RUF CTR number 10 is expected to sell for $1 million to $1.2 million at RM Sotheby's auction, which takes place on August 25 during Monterey Car Week.