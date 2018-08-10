GM Engineers Secretly Took Ford F-150 Factory Tours When Developing New Silverado Pickup

Intelligence gathering is nothing new in the automotive industry. Take a trip to any auto show before the doors open to the general public and you'll see groups of serious-looking people in serious suits picking over their competitors' cars with a fine-toothed comb. But no potential source of information can go unplumbed in the great pickup truck arms race, which is how General Motors engineers ended up sneaking into public tours of the Ford F-150 factory in Michigan as they developed the next-generation Silverado and Sierra trucks, according to a new report in Reuters.

General Motors has made a point of poking fun at Ford's recent switch to an aluminum body and bed in the F-150 whenever possible. However, the company also realized it would need to incorporate the lighter metal somehow in its new trucks in order to reach weight and fuel economy targets. The solution involved crafting the new Silverado and Sierra's moveable panels (the hood, the doors, and the tailgate) out of a mix of aluminum and steel.

However, executive chief engineer for GM's truck programs Tim Herrick told Reuters that the team wanted to get a firsthand look at how Ford managed with the material on its production line. It's not illegal for engineers from one company to sign up for a public tour of another's factory, and anyone who's ever taken a tour like this knows that manufacturers take great pains not to show off too much of the operation. But according to Herrick, the GM employees still found what they came for.