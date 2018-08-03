Vector Motors Selling WX-3 Prototype to Fund New Hypercar Development

Vector Motors is selling off the 1993 prototypes of its never-produced WX-3 supercar, apparently to fund development of its planned WX-8 hypercar. For those not in the know, Vector Motors is an obscure, though intriguing footnote in the history of the supercar. Its best-known vehicle was the edgy, wedge-y, and quirky W8, and with 22 examples ever built, is also Vector's most-produced model. The polygonal supercar was propelled a General Motors-based 6.0-liter, twin-turbo (rare at the time) V-8 which made a reported 625 horsepower and 631 pound-feet of torque, and dished this power out to the rear wheels through a three-speed automatic transmission. Top speed was estimated in period by Road & Track to be 218 mph, though rumors claim the car was tested up to 242 at the Bonneville Salt Flats, as recorded by a magazine named Top Wheels, though documentation of said publication's existence is sparse.

duPont Registry Vector WX-3 Prototypes

The W8 was supposed to receive a successor, of which the WX-3 was intended to be a prototype. WX-3 bodies were reportedly first shown at the 1992 Geneva Motor Show, and the car's 7.0-liter, twin-turbo V-8 the following year. It would have been an astonishing oddity among supercars by virtue of its three-wide bench seating alone, had it ever made production.

duPont Registry Vector WX-3 Roadster Prototype

Plans to build the WX-3 were interrupted after the company was the subject of a hostile takeover by Indonesian company Megatech, which also owned Lamborghini for a time in the 1990s. This resulted in an unlawful ejection of founder Gerald Wiegert (from whom the 'W' model prefix is derived), though Wiegert fought back in court, and eventually regained control of the Vector assets, presenting a WX-8 concept car at the 2008 Los Angeles Auto Show.

Areaseven, Wikipedia Commons 2008 Vector WX-8 Concept

As for the WX-8, it eventually went the way of the SSC Tuatara, becoming another vaporware American hypercar. Until both WX-3 prototypes surfaced for sale by Wiegert on duPont Registry, that is, with a promise listed in their respective ads that the money Wiegert receives from selling the cars will be used to fund further development of the WX-8. Investigation of the Vector Motors website reveals an updated concept rendering of the WX-8, one which ditches the definitely-Toyota Supra headlights.

Vector Motors Current Vector WX-8 Concept