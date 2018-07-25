1985 Porsche 959 Prototype Expected to Go for Around $1.5 Million at Auction

Everyone seems to be talking about the Paris-Dakar Porsche 959 rally car that’s going to sell for millions at the RM Sotheby’s auction at the Porsche Experience Center celebrating the brand’s 70th anniversary in October. However, that isn’t the only unique 959 that’s going to the auction block.

At the very same event, a 1985 Porsche 959 prototype will be auctioned for an expected hammer price of between $1.3 million and $1.6 million. This is the 959 F7 which means it’s the seventh car in the F series of prototypes which contained a total of 12 cars. It was built to the specifications of the Komfort trim but has several differences from the production car.