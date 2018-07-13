Watch How Traffic Flows in America's Biggest Cities With These Mesmerizing Animations

Houston traffic is similar to Chicago traffic but appears to be a bit busier between the beginning and end of the workday. Houston and Chicago both have similar spikes at later in the evening as well, which is apparently when a lot of people are leaving work. For Houston residents, the morning drive starts at 7:12 am and the evening commute commences at 4:57.

“Like fireworks lighting up a night sky, this artful view of metropolitan driving trends reminds us that there is more to our travels than just miles logged and minutes clocked,” Yo Koga, CEO and founder of Drivemode, said in a release. “There is unique beauty in how communties move through space and time, and we are delighted that Drivemode data can illuminate that beauty.”

A bit flowery, sure, but it is pretty cool how Drivemode managed to take something as dull as traffic statistics and turn them into something that’s mesmerizing to watch. And next time you're sitting angrily in traffic, remember—one day, a data company might turn your rush hour misery into a beautiful beam of light.