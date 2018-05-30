Allstate and Life360 Mobility App Partner to Share Data

Allstate Insurance, its data processing partner Arity, and family networking app Life360 announced a new data sharing partnership Wednesday. Together the companies will provide Life360’s millions of users insights into their driving habits and connect them with personalized insurance offers.

Life360, established in 2008, is a location and driving safety service that helps protect and connect families by offering intelligent location sharing, coordination, and driving safety features. Users can voluntarily share location data with each other. The app also has crash detection and emergency response features.

"Life360 wants to be at the center of keeping families engaged and connected," said Chris Hulls, co-founder and CEO of Life360. "Working with Allstate gives us the ability to use Arity’s technology to accelerate this vision."

Combining Life360’s sensor data with Arity’s driver behavior models will provide families with information on each member's driving habits, intended to give parents the tools to help coach their loved ones to be better, safer drivers.

"By working with Life360, it helps to expand our platform's reach to empower their robust and engaged network of drivers," said Gary Hallgren, president, Arity. "We believe that the key to making personal transportation safer is giving drivers the accurate and meaningful information they can use in real time, and with this relationship, we're one step closer to this goal by connecting with millions of more drivers."

The partnership will provide Allstate customers the opportunity to earn more competitive and personalized auto insurance offers from their safe driving habits, recorded and reported by Life360. Allstate is investing in Life360, and will, in turn, gain access to the app's more than five billion miles per month of driving data.