Internet Revolts After Couple Trades in Husband's 'Dream' 1966 Ford Mustang for a New Audi S5

The internet is a fickle place, that we all know. But an Audi dealership in Illinois felt the unexpected wrath of the masses after posting a photo congratulating a local couple on trading in the husband's "dream car"—a pristine 1966 Ford Mustang GT—for a 2018 Audi S5 Sportback in the name of love. A car dealership's Facebook page is typically a pretty innocuous place, with posts sharing information on sales, photos of happy buyers next to their new rides, and the usual mix of questionable online reviews. But on May 3, Audi Peoria unintentionally shattered that peace when it shared this picture of a smiling couple identified only as Robert and Julia standing between his beautiful classic car and S5 Sportback after making the switch.

Facebook | Chicagoland Petrolheads and Car Spotters Smile.

The Audi S5 is a fine machine, but let's face it, it's not an all-original vintage Mustang. And whether it's the idea of a new car dealership getting its overpricing hands on a classic, or the way the post frames it as a guy giving up "his dream car" for love, the general public wasn't quite as congratulatory. The original Facebook post has since been deleted, having been swarmed by commenters denouncing all parties involved. But the vitriol lives on (for now) in the dealership's review's page, which contains gems like "I just can't believe Robert traded in that beautiful piece of history for a pile of steaming Volkswagen garbage," and "Yo, I'm pretty sure that Robert should've traded in Julia, not his dream car." Whoever runs the page appears to be actively deleting comments, so don't be surprised if the whole thing is locked down soon.

Facebook | Audi Peoria