The Jaguar XE SV Project 8 Wants to Break More Records This Summer

Last November, the Jaguar XE SV Project 8 set a lap time of 7:32.23 on the Nürburgring, making it the fastest four-door production car around the Green Hell. Or, perhaps it would have been had the Project 8 actually started production and been classified as a production car. Jaguar announced Wednesday that it will dust off the Project 8's assembly line this June, and also says it's preparing the hot Jag for even faster lap times.

Jaguar's Special Vehicle Operations division will hand-build just 300 Project 8's for customers starting this summer at its Technical Center in Warwickshire, England. We already know that the car will pack all-wheel drive and a 5.0-liter supercharged V-8 making 592 horsepower, catapulting it to 60 mph in 3.3 seconds and to a top speed of 200 mph.

However, Project 8's vehicle dynamics engineer David Pook explained that SVO has been tweaking settings and adding new parts to the car, and will continue to do so right up until deliveries begin. "The good thing about building only 300 cars, all hand-made, is that you can keep developing the car right up to the start of production," Pook said.