Honda is Teaching the Next Generation How to Drive Stick

"The Shifting Gears event was a great opportunity for manual transmission drivers of all experience levels to enjoy the increased control of driving stick," one of the more novice manual drivers in the program, Kristen Lanzavecchia, told Honda, "As a newer MT driver, the Honda team's behind-the-wheel training boosted my confidence to make driving manuals fun instead of daunting!"

Honda brought some interesting and exciting cars to the event for participants to try their hands at driving. Attendees could choose from vehicles like the new Civic Type R or the classic Civic CVCC. Honda also brought some of its performance-oriented models like the S2000 CR and Prelude SH into the mix.

Honda is one of the last remaining manufacturers to remain committed to offering manual transmissions in its lineup. The Accord, Civic, Fit, and HR-V all have various trims available with a manual gearbox, and some models, like the Civic Type R and Civic SI, are exclusively offered with a three-pedal configuration, something that isn't often seen in this day and age in the United States. Sure, some manufacturers are choosing to keep a manual transmission in their cars, but are they actively advocating for its use or teaching new drivers how to drive?

There's no denying that the manual transmission is on its way out. More companies are ditching the stick in favor of CVTs or semi-automatic dual-clutch transmissions in the name of efficiency, and with the rise of electric cars, there are very few reasons for automakers to push for the continuance of the manual gearbox. Fortunately, events like this give me hope that we'll see at least a few more years of stick shifts in the States.