Chevrolet Takes a Dig at Ford Mustang on It’s 54th Birthday

The legendary Ford Mustang just turned 54 years old. This pony car from Detroit has become a pop-culture icon. Sales reports alone lead us believe that this is arguably the most loved American muscle car of all time. It's so loved, some love to hate it and every now and then, some brands love to take a dig at it, when given the opportunity. Chevy is one such brand and recently posted a video on the Chevrolet Arabia Facebook page wishing the Mustang a happy 54th in a hilarious manner.

The video entails a bearded gentleman who is holding what is presumably a birthday cake shaped like the Mustang logo with two lit numeral candles, standing on the side of the sandy roads in the middle of nowhere, waiting for his ride. Unfortunately, a Camaro turns up instead and doesn't just blow passed the unsuspecting hipster, but blows out the candles too, in spectacular fashion.

It is hard to debate the ingenuity behind the video and the same goes for the caption that Chevy used: “We don’t just bring the thunder. We steal it, too.”

There is nothing like a little rivalry between the brands. But surely, we hope that the folks at Ford see the humor in this as we do. And perhaps, we can expect camp Mustang to gate crash Camaro’s birthday party as it turns a young 51 later this year.