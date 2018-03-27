The Denza 500 EV by Daimler and BYD Gets 310 Miles of Range

Mercedes parent-company Daimler and Chinese automaker BYD have unveiled their newest collaborative product, the Denza 500 electric vehicle. Made in and for China, the Denza EV looks a bit like an imitation Nissan Leaf with Mercedes influences. Taking advantage of Daimler's as-extensive-as-it-gets car-building expertise and BYD's strong battery tech, the Denza 500 boasts an extended range of around 310 miles (or 500 kilometers, as its namesake is presumably based on). This beats the Leaf, Tesla Model 3, and BMW i3 which only get 151, 220, and 180 miles, respectively.

As for aspects of the Denza internal combustion enthusiasts can relate to, the 500 uses LED lamps front and back, with a front headlight design apparently inspired by the eyes of tigers. That's actual tiger eyes, not the gym-playlist theme song to Rocky III. The company also says the car was tested in a wide range of weather temperatures and conditions that got as cold as minus-40 degrees Fahrenheit, so it should hold up even in the coldest of Beijing winters.