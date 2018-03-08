Behold the Hottest Rides of the 2018 Geneva Motor Show

The media preview of the 2018 Geneva Motor Show is officially in the books, and usual, it was jam-packed with concept and production-ready vehicles of all sizes and prices. As the first European auto show in the world circuit, Geneva gives European and Japanese manufacturers, but primarily European, a chance to uncover vehicles that aren't specifically targeted for the North American market, although there are some surprises from time to time.

We've compiled a list of this year's ten hottest debuts, which range from carbon-fiber-clad race cars to electric crossovers and everything in between.