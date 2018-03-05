Check out This Sweet Porsche Shop That's More Car Museum Than Car Dealership

There are all sorts of different car dealerships out there. I’ve been to some where the staff will make you a panini on the spot. I’ve been to others where you have to pay for your own Pepsi. Just like the cars these dealerships sell, they come in all shapes and sizes. Believe me when I tell you that the high-end dealerships are some of the best-looking dealerships around. But this one wasn't just easy on the eyes, it was easy on the soul. It didn't feel like being at a retail shop, it felt more like a museum. A pantheon of Porsche sitting in my backyard — Porsche West Broward.

I know most people only dare to enter car dealerships when they really have to. They hate the entire experience. It's why "No haggle" lots like CarMax have become so popular. I go at least once a week. If you head in there and are honest then you can have a blast. Sales people spend 75 percent of their time sitting around. Tell them up front you're checking out the new cars and want a tour of the dealership and most of them will happily oblige.

At this lot, never mind the obvious appeal of Stuttgart’s greatest encircling you. Every step you take you get a view of something beautiful and it’s not just the cars. Entering the dealership after a quick right on its roundabout you drive past a row of new cars. The customer parking lot is nestled in the middle of rows of 911s, Boxters and Caymans. The large glass front reveals the most sought after treasures in the showroom. Other dealerships can be a confusing mess. Where do I park? Where is the service department? Why is there a giant, inflatable gorilla holding bananas?

Here, the main floor is light, airy, and highlighted by a large TV display on the west wall. The various hallways lead to the parts room, new vehicle delivery areas encased in glass, the gift shop, a viewing area for the service department, and a little coffee stand where one of Porsche’s Brand Ambassadors, Marcos Flores, will gladly serve you up one of his custom concoctions. “You gotta like the brown sugar. That’s the secret!” he says while he hooks up a coffee for me in a Porsche-branded mug.