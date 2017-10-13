Louisiana Sheriff Boycotts Ford Over Company's Support for NFL Protests

A Louisiana sheriff has called for a boycott of Ford Motor Company police vehicles over the manufacturer's support for NFL players kneeling or otherwise protesting while the national anthem plays before football games.

In an open letter to a local Ford dealership, Sheriff Julian Whittington wrote that the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office will "no longer purchase Ford products as long as Ford sides" with the protesting players. The company previously issued a statement in late September saying it respects "individuals' rights to express their views, even if they are not ones we share. That's part of what makes America great."

Sheriff Whittington acknowledges that Hixson Ford of Alexandria wasn't involved in the corporate decision-making that led to the announcement, but he wants his actions to force a conversation up the chain of command and rattle the gates in Detroit. He claims to be sending the letter to every other sheriff's office in the state, as well as several national law enforcement groups.

"NFL players have the right to protest as they deem necessary, but we, the Bossier Sheriff's Office and the taxpayers of Bossier Parish have a right to spend our money elsewhere," the letter reads.