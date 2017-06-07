Here's the First Picture of the Tesla Model Y
Tesla has released the first teaser for their upcoming—and apparently mirror-less—compact crossover.
Tesla had their yearly annual shareholders conference Tuesday and out of it came the first teaser picture of the electric automaker's upcoming Model Y compact crossover. It's set to be to the Model 3 what the Model X is to the Model S—a cheaper, gateway vehicle into the cult of Tesla, but y'know, in crossover form.
Although the teaser picture above doesn't reveal much (other than the fact that Tesla doesn't plan on adorning it with any traditional wing mirrors), Tesla CEO Elon Musk spoke on his renewed attitude toward crossover styling—openly admitting that the Model X's design direction was probably a mistake.
From Inverse, "I think we really made a mistake in trying to derive the design for the Model X from the Model S platform. It would have been better to just design an SUV the way an SUV should be designed, design a sedan the way a sedan should be designed — otherwise you’re just trying to shoehorn something in that doesn’t make sense." Interesting. The Model Y's more individualistic skew will go beyond skin-deep as Musk says it will be based on its own, new platform rather than borrowing that of the Model 3.
The new crossover will also require its own all new production plant. Musk aims to have the Model Y on the road by 2019.
