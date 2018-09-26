2018 VW Golf GTI Autobahn Review: The Hot Hatch of Choice Keeps Getting Better

Welcome to Critic's Notebook, a quick and off-the-cuff car review consisting of impressions, jottings, and marginalia regarding whatever The Drive writers happen to be driving. Today's edition: the 2018 VW Golf GTI Autobahn.

The 2018 VW Golf GTI Autobahn, By the Numbers:

Base Price (Price as Tested): $36,170 ($37,710)

Powertrain: 2.0-liter inline-four, 220 horsepower, 258 pound-feet; six-speed dual-clutch transmission; front-wheel-drive

EPA Fuel Economy: 24 city, 32 highway

0-60 MPH: 6.0 seconds (Car and Driver testing)

Quick Take: The VW Golf GTI Autobahn continues to prove why the Golf is one of the most desired daily drivers—it's attractive, sporty, and the ideal size, especially for city use.

One Big Question: Is the Golf GTI Autobahn worth my time? It isn't a crossover.

I see what you're saying; after all, crossovers are the way to go these days for many people. Sedans and hatches are dying breeds; just look at with Ford planning to remove the Focus ST and Focus RS from the U.S. once the next generation arrives. But there's a real case to be made that the Golf GTI could be the "perfect" vehicle, especially for a buyer without a large family.

The GTI isn't like any other hot hatch on the road; for one thing, it has a timeless, extremely recognizable design, that has only gone through a few modernizing changes as it ages. It isn't in your face, like, say, the Honda Civic Type R. Overly-sporty-looking hot hatches with gaudy body kits can only appeal to so many people...and those people probably wear backwards baseball caps and drink Monster.

What the GTI might lack in crossover-like storage space (although it does have 53.7 cubic feet of space with the rear seats folded down), it makes up for in fun. Zipping through the backroads of Connecticut while blasting through the gears of the dual clutch automatic transmission brought more smiles to my face than I could count. The GTI is a prime example of why hot hatches don't deserve to die yet.

