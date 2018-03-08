The 510-HP Ruf SCR Is So Much More Than a Carbon Fiber Porsche 911

There are more ways than ever these days to blow a boatload of cash on a reimagined retro Porsche. You can go with the exquisite refinement of the Singer 964s, or the raw animality of the Gunther Werks 400R—or if you really want to go fast, the new 510-horsepower Ruf SCR unveiled at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show might be more your speed.

Even if a lot of people simply know Ruf as the video game Porsche, the German company has been building and tuning custom P-cars for decades. Last year, it showed off the bonkers 710-horsepower Ruf CTR "Yellowbird" homage, a twin-turbo recreation of its famous late-Eighties speed machine. The new Ruf SCR is a blast from a different past, modernizing the classic lines of the Porsche 964 and staying true to its roots with a free-breathing flat-six engine.