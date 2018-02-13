Ferrari Teases 488 GTO in Frustratingly Brief Video

Unfortunately for us, Ferrari's clip only gives us the briefest of glimpses at the new car thanks to some seriously strategic editing.

Taking to social media, Ferrari has teased the 488 GTB's upcoming hardcore variant in a short video. Unofficially known as the 488 GTO, Maranello's stripped-down track monster will be the latest in a long line of special, mid-engined V-8 Ferraris. With cars like the 360 Challenge Stradale, 430 Scuderia, and 458 Speciale serving as ancestors and just three previous (quite special) Ferraris bearing the GTO name, this machine from Maranello has a lot to live up to.

What we can see, however, looks firmly par for the course. More aggressive bodywork, undeniable pace, prominent racing stripes, massive slides, and an annoying inability to stay in a camera's line of sight for more than a fraction of a second. Pause at the right moment and you'll catch a flash of what is clearly the same car that leaked in late January.

Previous reports have pegged the 488 GTO as having 700 horsepower—39 more than the "standard" GTB's 661—thanks to a 3.9-liter, twin-turbo V-8 with increased turbo pressure and tweaked internals. The GTO will also weigh a lot less than the car on which it's based, sporting bumpers, wheels, and a hood made of carbon fiber. In terms of downforce, the track-ready 488 will get a new, active rear spoiler (also made of carbon) in addition to a rear diffuser donated from the 488 GTE endurance race car.

Expect to see and hear a lot more of the Ferrari 488 GTO when the Geneva Motor Show rolls around in March.