2018 Royal Enfield Classic 500: Mechanical, Visual Upgrades Keep the Classic Modern

Year Make Model: 2018 Royal Enfield Classic 500

Topline: A series of updates take Royal Enfield’s best selling model and keep it relevant and desirable in 2018.

What’s New: The 2018 Royal Enfield Classic 500 now comes with new color schemes that include Gun Metal Gray, Stealth, Chrome Green, and Chrome Graphite. Mechanical upgrades include standard antilock brakes, rear disc brakes, and a passenger pillion.

Quotable: “The Classic 500 is currently the most popular motorcycle in our lineup, and we are excited to offer improvements to an already fun, accessible and affordable motorcycle,” said Rod Copes, president, Royal Enfield North America in a press release.

“The addition of antilock brakes is confidence-inspiring for new and experienced riders alike, and the new colors are a great addition to the Classic [lineup—including] the new flat-black Stealth with a blacked-out engine and exhaust. The base model Classic 500 starts at an attractive [price tag] of $5,599,” Copes added.

What You Need to Know: With three new bikes for Royal Enfield coming to the U.S. in 2018, the brand is doing a nice job keeping the Classic 500 relevant and competitive. It might be out-shined by the all-new Interceptor and Continental GT Twins arriving at dealerships later this year, but the Classic 500 will still be an affordable, modern offering that has the classic styling that its name suggests.

If you’re in the market for a bike that has the look of a classic British motorcycle, but with modern engineering like fuel-injection and anti-lock brakes, and you’re looking to spend less than $6,000, the 2018 Royal Enfield Classic 500 is worth a look.