Porsche 'Pulling out All the Stops' for Mission E
The company wants to make up ground it feels like it lost to electric rival Tesla.
They are getting serious out there in Stuttgart my friends. In an interview on Porsche’s site, Albrecht Reimold, member of the executive board for production for Porsche, revealed that the company is “Pulling out all the stops” when it comes to the Mission E. That’s Porsche’s electric car project set for production as soon as next year.
The launch of the Mission E is part of a larger upgrade process for Porsche known as “Zuffenhausen 2020.” Part of the process involves expanding the Zuffenhausen plant to increase the capacity of the high-tech factory. In the past, the factory only built the 911 but now the plant cranks out all of the two-door sports cars, including the 718 Cayman. Soon it will accommodate production of the Mission E.
That means Porsche had to strip down some existing factory space to make room for the new tooling needed for production of the upcoming electric vehicle. The initial production equipment for the Mission E will be brought into the factory early this year, with the finishing piece set to come in next year.
Reimold said that the company is already cranking out the first Mission E prototypes. It's planning a production lifecycle for the first generation Mission E of about five to seven years. He left open the possibility for more than one generation of Mission E, saying, “For the moment we are focusing on the first generation. The iconic 911 is now in its seventh generation, with countless derivatives. Our creativity knows no limits and, naturally, we are also considering derivatives for Mission E. But one thing at a time.”
He also said that there is a possibility of other brands using the same platform and electric motors for their vehicles. Porsche is laser-focused on the success of the Mission E, planning on annual production of 20,000 units. “We believe in the success of Mission E. That means that we are pulling out all the stops to develop the required volumes to meet our own sales requirements. We are happy to pass on our technology, but I can't foresee any free production capacity at the moment.”
The interview covers a wide range of topics including automation in factories, the possibility of U.S. or Chinese production, and the environmental impact of the Zuffenhausen plant. It’s worth a quick look on the Porsche site.
- RELATEDPorsche CEO Lays Out Plan for 'Triad' of Cars for the FuturePorsche ensures that driving will continue to be fun well into the future.READ NOW
- RELATEDPorsche CEO Admits It Lost Some Customers to TeslaOnce a purveyor of petrol who denounced electric, Porsche now realizes Tesla is doing something right.READ NOW
- RELATEDPorsche CEO Says 'It's Very Important for the 911 to Have a Plug-In Hybrid'Don't worry, performance is still the top priority for the Porsche 911 no matter where the power comes from.READ NOW