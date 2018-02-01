Porsche 'Pulling out All the Stops' for Mission E 

They are getting serious out there in Stuttgart my friends. In an interview on Porsche’s site, Albrecht Reimold, member of the executive board for production for Porsche, revealed that the company is “Pulling out all the stops” when it comes to the Mission E. That’s Porsche’s electric car project set for production as soon as next year.

The launch of the Mission E is part of a larger upgrade process for Porsche known as “Zuffenhausen 2020.” Part of the process involves expanding the Zuffenhausen plant to increase the capacity of the high-tech factory. In the past, the factory only built the 911 but now the plant cranks out all of the two-door sports cars, including the 718 Cayman. Soon it will accommodate production of the Mission E.

That means Porsche had to strip down some existing factory space to make room for the new tooling needed for production of the upcoming electric vehicle. The initial production equipment for the Mission E will be brought into the factory early this year, with the finishing piece set to come in next year.