Porsche Has It's Most Successful First Half Sales, Buoyed By Huge Growth In China

With Porsche building more and more vehicles that provide the kind of utility that can be taken advantage of on a daily basis, they're continuing to trend upward in sales, moving a massive 126,497 units in the first 6 months of 2017 (Up from 117,963 in the same period of 2016). A full 28% of the cars they've sold so far have been earmarked for the Chinese market. The Macan continues to prop up their sales numbers as the volume mover for the company in all markets. Panamera sales, however, have increased by 54% over last year, due largely to the critical success of the Panamera's sexy new design and smaller displacement tax-reduced engines.

Detlev von Platen, Member of the Executive Board responsible for Sales and Marketing,

“The enthusiastic response from customers has been overwhelming. The plug-in hybrid versions and the new Sport Turismo version of the Panamera will provide us with even more momentum. The highly attractive products and unique brand experience that Porsche offers are the foundation of our success.”

Porsche's Macan also experienced double-digit growth in the last 6 months, sporting an 11% boost in sales worldwide. With that jump, Porsche sold over 50,000 Macan units, accounting for about 40% of global sales. Cayenne also saw some growth over 2016, reporting a full 35,601 vehicles sold across the first 6 months of 2017, giving that model nearly 29% of Porsche's global sales. Well over half of all Porsche models sold now are SUVs.

Porsche has also confirmed that 718 Cayman & Boxster, in addition to the Cayenne models, experienced increases over last year's sales numbers, but don't indicate what those increases were. There is no mention of the company's flagship 911 model, which would seem to indicate that sales remained stagnant or perhaps fell compared to those of last year.

The US market has now definitively fallen behind the Chinese market as far as Porsche sales are concerned.