Copter Company Turns a Dead Cat Into a Drone
Flying taxidermy could be the next trend in the drone world! Hopefully, though, it won't be.
At DRIVE/Aerial, we believe in recycling—motors from an old build can see new life on your next quad, after all. Mixing and matching parts is part of the hobby, but Copter Company took that a step further by repurposing deceased animals as drones.
Bart started Copter Company after his cat, Orville, was run over by a car. "I decided to turn it in to a drone, as a tribute to his untimely death," Bart explains in the AJ+ video, below. But Copter Company didn't stop there, going on to give the normally land-locked ostrich a taste in flight, and making a badger submarine that "will excrete a tough jet of a water out of his backside" well past his life span.
So, it's a bit weird, to say the least (Ed. note: This man is an undeniable genius and no one can argue otherwise), but Bart explains that they get all of their animals through humane means—mostly, the animals used are roadkill. So perhaps it's both a recycling and a street-cleaning effort. Win-win?
Did Bart and Copter Company take tinkering too far? Comment below and tell us your thoughts.
- RELATEDThis Working Russian Hoverbike Uses Drone Technology to FlyA Russian drone company has apparently whipped up a working quadcopter hoverbike. Safety not guaranteed.READ NOW
- RELATEDHere’s How To Fly Your Drone Faster, SoonerVelocidrone Is the best quadcopter racings simulator. Watch us take you through it.READ NOW
- RELATEDDrone Racing League's New Partnership with Allianz "Bigger Than Many Traditional Sports"Season two of the Drone Racing League will bring faster UAVs, crazier courses, and an international championship with corporate sponsorship.READ NOW
- RELATEDHere's How to Waterproof a DroneThe Drive shows off our go-to method for making drones submersible.READ NOW
- RELATEDEHang's Autonomous Taxi Drone Will Take to Dubai's Skies This SummerThe single-passenger UAV is just the start of Dubai's driverless future.READ NOW