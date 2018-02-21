Flirtey Wants to Set Local Precedent for Medical Emergency Drones in Reno

As the United States seems increasingly eager to establish a cohesive set of commercial drone regulations, companies are preparing accordingly. Flirtey, the self-proclaimed “premier independent drone delivery service,” is keen on staking its claim as the go-to business for drone deliveries that could save lives and improve lifestyles. Having recently submitted a joint application alongside the city of Reno for a Federal Aviation Administration-approved pilot program, the company is confident it could begin aerially delivering medications and other materials if given the go-ahead.

According to the Reno Gazette-Journal, Flirtey intends on using unmanned aerial vehicles to save lives in highly time-sensitive scenarios. “I could see delivery of EpiPens for people having an allergic reaction while they’re out for lunch,” Flirty CEO Matt Sweeney explained. “I could see delivery of Narcan in the event of an opioid overdose.”

The business model here is essentially comprised of the increased affordability of drone technology, the inevitability of a stable, cohesive drone network, and the potential of rapidly delivering items to people in dire straits. “If you can get to the scene faster with drones, it will help save lives,” Sweeney added.

Let's take a trip down memory lane and watch Flirtey's promo video for the company's first-ever aerial delivery of medical supplies in the United States.