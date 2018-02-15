Study Proves Drones More Reliable Than Humans at Counting Wildlife

A research project from the University of Adelaide in Australia suggests that unmanned aerial vehicles might be more effective at accurately counting wildlife than the current standard, traditional methods. The study, published Tuesday in the British Ecological Society journal, puts forward the theory that camera-drones are more precise when accounting for large groups of individual animals of the same species. In this particular study, the research team used ducks.

According to CNN Money, the research paper’s lead author Jarrod Hodgson, a Ph.D. candidate at the university’s School of Biological Sciences, is adamant that continuous, accurate monitoring of endangered species is imperative to maintain our ecosystem. “With so many animals across the world facing extinction, our need for accurate wildlife data has never been greater, “ he said. “Accurate monitoring can detect small changes in animal numbers. That is important because if we had to wait for a big shift in those numbers to notice the decline, it might be too late to conserve a threatened species.

We’ve reported on drones in wildlife before, namely the World Wildlife Fund’s attempts to prevent the black-footed ferret’s extinction in Central Montana. While that endeavor consisted of UAVs dropping vaccinating pellets across a wide swath of wilderness, this Australian mission attempted to ascertain if drones were not a more effective tool at counting species, so that more functional preventative measures can be taken in the future. In other words, this project didn’t save any lives, but it could be the platform for future attempts to do so.

Let's take a look at this research project in action.