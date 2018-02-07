DroneShield's RadarZero is a Compact, Portable Drone Detector

While most of us welcome any nearby consumer drone with open arms and enjoy fostering a community of unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) enthusiasts, there is a large segment of the population focused on anti-drone technology. The reasons are clear—privacy and surveillance concerns, as well as potential terror threats. For those of us eager to be absolutely certain there are no rogue UAVs in our vicinity, there are options such as the DroneWatcher smartphone app. Of course, that’ll only tell you which authorized, registered flights are in your area, leaving out the potentially nefarious piloting you’re actually interested in. This is where DroneShield’s new RadarZero comes in handy—a portable radar which can detect UAVs from up to .5 miles (750m) away.

According to DroneShield’s press release, the “revolutionary” RadarZero is around the size of a standard paperback book and weighs a mere 1.25 kilograms, making it not only compact but fully portable. Added to that, while RadarZero can be used as a stand-alone drone detector, it also complements the company’s pre-existing DroneSentinel and DroneSentry systems which are intended for a much longer range of UAV detection.

How exactly this new portable radar aids these larger systems is yet unclear (most likely it would be an additional source of data, confirming or not confirming inbound threats with the other radars in play), but what is absolutely certain is that RadarZero is lightweight, portable, detects UAVs from up to half a mile away and acquires 3D data with up to 120 degrees of coverage per unit. Regarding that last point, consumers could use three of these radars and cover an area completely without needing a moving radar unit. Let's take a look at the RadarZero itself, shall we?