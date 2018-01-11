The Tello is a $99 Ryze Drone That Uses Intel & DJI Tech

Chinese start-up Ryze Tech just announced a $99 drone that uses Intel and DJI technology at CES 2018 this week. The Tello is a small, lightweight unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) that seems predominantly aimed at newcomers to the recreational drone world. Don’t let the low price-point and 80-gram weight throw you off, though. This might be a hobby drone for beginners, but its sporting some pretty solid tech inside as well.

According to The Verge, the Tello’s embedded camera can record and live stream 360-degree video to any compatible tablet or third-party virtual reality (VR) headset. Naturally, this furthers the argument that this is more of a gadget aimed at new, young generation instead of a professional drone for the more refined, dedicated crowd. For example, take-offs and landings are automated, and reportedly, it’s due to Intel’s vision processing chip in addition to DJI’s thorough flight stabilization abilities that the Tello can pull these things off smoothly.