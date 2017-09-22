The Moment is a Foldable, 4K-Capable Drone

The Moment Drone is a new, foldable UAV capable of recording 4K video at 25 frames per second and can fly for 15 minutes.

We’ve seen similar drones before, such as the collapsible "last centimeter" drone from Switzerland, or the Elios which similarly uses a protective cage. The Moment, however, is a small, compact, foldable consumer drone that can let casual users safely engage in drone-recorded 4K footage.

The Moment campaign on Indiegogo, particularly the promotional video therein, seems to be targeting homeowners that are into gadgets and film, in addition to curious about drones, of course.

According to Digital Trends, the Moment will only cost you $200 if you commit to it now on the crowdfunding site. That’s a pretty good deal, if this company actually delivers on its campaign promise, unlike one or two other companies we know).

With a camera capable of 4K, ultra high-definition footage at 25 fps and the ability to take 12-megapixel photos, you’ve got yourself two or three impressive gadgets at once. This is the sort of thing my uncle would get me for Christmas, since he'd know it would seriously wow me, at a fairly affordable price.