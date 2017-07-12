Scottish Mountain Rescue Team Uses Drones to Find Missing Hikers

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) being used to locate missing hikers is becoming something of a trend. According to the BBC, last week a Scottish mountain rescue team in Lochaber piloted a drone to help locate a missing, injured female hiker on the Sgurr á Bhuic mountains.

The Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team (MRT) currently has two members who are trained and capable of piloting a drone for rescue purposes. In addition to this most recent case of locating a missing hiker in Sgurr á Bhuic, the Lochaber MRT has also assisted climbers in dire straits as they desperately needed help on a path called Long Climb.

Using the UAV in cases of missing hikers is nothing new for the Lochaber MRT—the team has done so before—but it's currently keen on developing a more detailed, useful map of the area in order to more efficiently deal with these situations in the future. According to the BBC, the team is deploying the drone over an area called Glen Nevis, where many hikers have gone missing before, in order to take photographs and create a 3D image of the area. Have a look at the highland terrain in question below. The area can reach fairly high altitudes, nevermind the fog that obfuscates your path, and those of the drone searching for you without accurate mapping.