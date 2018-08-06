Scott Speed Takes Second Consecutive ARX Victory in Canada

The Americas Rallycross (ARX) series inaugural season is shaping up nicely. The first season is rather short at only four rounds, and on Sunday, the third event of the championship calendar brought the competitors to Trois Rivieres, Canada this weekend for GP3R.

GP3R can trace its roots back to 1967 when members of Club Autosport Mauricien organized a race on the streets of Trois-Rivieres in Quebec. Since 2014, the race weekend has featured the FIA World Rallycross Championship and now, in 2018, it also hosts the fresh ARX series.