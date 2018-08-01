Get a Crew View of Formula Drift Driver Matt Field

For the first episode of Hoonigan's new show Crew View, the Hoonigans follow Formula Drift Falken Tire driver Matt Field and his 1,000-horsepower Corvette drift car at Formula Drift Seattle.

Crew View used to be a small segment on Hoonigan's old Friday show, Daily Transmission Tangents before they semi-retired the show. They recently decided to expand the segment into its own full show which can be found on what the Hoonigans call Wildcard Wednesdays and Fridays.

For Crew View, Hoonigan's shop foreman Dan Sommer follows around a Falken Tire sponsored driver showcasing the driver, his car, the team that supports the driver and the car, as well as any drama that arises through the FD event weekend.

Matt Field is having a pretty strong 2018 Formula Drift season. He is currently sitting 8th in the championship standings and got on the podium in the previous Formula Drift event in New Jersey, grabbing second place overall.