Richard Petty Motorsports Keeps NASCAR Driver Darrell Wallace Jr.

Darrell Wallace Jr. will be the driver of the iconic No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports entry in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series beyond his rookie season of 2018, according to an announcement by the race team during the Pocono Raceway weekend that culminated in the July 29 running of the Gander Outdoors 400. Team co-owner Richard Petty announced July 28 that RPM had picked up the multi-year option on Wallace’s contract.



"We have faith in Bubba [Wallace] and in our team that we'll continue to get better, together,” Petty said. "This confirmation allows our partners to start building for next season and beyond. It also allows the different companies that we're talking to now know that we're very serious about building our future with Bubba as our driver.”



Wallace has a top-five and two top-10 finishes, 21 races into his rookie Cup Series season with a best finish of second in the season-opening Dayton 500 in February.



"Our highs have been well documented and so have our lows,” Wallace said. "It's all a part of growing together as a team with a new alliance, a new shop, a new manufacturer, a new car and being a rookie driver. It's a wild ride, and I'm thankful to the Petty family for allowing me to be on it. Richard is competitive, and I think about winning in the 43 all the time. We both want the same thing and we're building that. Today, allows us to get this confirmed and continue to focus on the future.”