NASCAR Xfinity Series Driver Spencer Gallagher Back Behind Wheel
Gallagher, who recently completed NASCAR's Road to Recovery program, gets reinstated in time for Friday night's race at Kentucky Speedway.
NASCAR has lifted its indefinite suspension of Xfinity Series driver Spencer Gallagher who was punished for failing a series-ordered drug test in May. He'll be back behind the wheel of the No. 23 GMS Racing Chevrolet for Friday night’s Alsco 300 at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta. Gallagher last raced at Talladega Superspeedway on April 28.
Gallagher claimed his first-career Xfinity Series win at Talladega, but four days later, his suspension from NASCAR competition was announced as a result of violating the sanctioning body's substance abuse policy.
"I recently have had a positive result in a NASCAR drug screen, which has violated NASCAR's substance abuse policy," Gallagher said in a statement released by GMS Racing soon after his suspension was announced. "I want to assure everyone in the NASCAR community this one time error in judgment will never happen again. I am taking the steps to enroll in the Road to Recovery program supported by NASCAR."
"I would like to say that I am sorry to all of the GMS organization for my actions, especially my team and team owner, who have worked so hard this year and have put faith in me," Gallagher continued. "I also want to apologize to NASCAR, Chevrolet, and my fans for letting them down. I have not upheld the behavior that is expected of me. I promise you all here and (now), I will do whatever it takes to make this right.”
Gallagher's reinstatement comes as a result of his successful completion of NASCAR's aforementioned counseling, treatment, and rehabilitation plan.
"The whole GMS organization is very proud of Spencer for getting reinstated after completing NASCAR's Road to Recovery program," Team President Mike Beam said in a statement.
Gallagher was reinstated prior to the Coca-Cola Firecracker 250 at Daytona International Speedway on July 6, but Chase Elliott already had been entered as the driver of the No. 23 for that race.
Although Gallagher won at Talladega, he will not be a part of the 2018 playoffs. NASCAR rules require that a driver make an attempt to compete in all regular-season races to be playoff-eligible unless a waiver is granted for races missed. NASCAR has announced Gallagher will not receive a waiver for the seven races he missed while serving his suspension.
- RELATEDNASCAR Race on Charlotte Road Course ShortenedThe Bank of America 500K at Charlotte Motor Speedway in September becomes the Bank of America 400K.READ NOW
- RELATEDStewart-Haas Racing Plans to Keep Its NASCAR Stable of Drivers TogetherNASCAR's most successful team to start the 2018 season expects to keep Kurt Busch, Clint Bowyer, Kevin Harvick and Aric Almirola around next year.READ NOW
- RELATEDConfirmed: Toyota Supra Will Contest NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2019The upcoming two-door sports car will replace the Camry in the American stock car racing championship.READ NOW