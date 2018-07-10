NASCAR Xfinity Series Driver Spencer Gallagher Back Behind Wheel

NASCAR has lifted its indefinite suspension of Xfinity Series driver Spencer Gallagher who was punished for failing a series-ordered drug test in May. He'll be back behind the wheel of the No. 23 GMS Racing Chevrolet for Friday night’s Alsco 300 at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta. Gallagher last raced at Talladega Superspeedway on April 28.

Gallagher claimed his first-career Xfinity Series win at Talladega, but four days later, his suspension from NASCAR competition was announced as a result of violating the sanctioning body's substance abuse policy.



"I recently have had a positive result in a NASCAR drug screen, which has violated NASCAR's substance abuse policy," Gallagher said in a statement released by GMS Racing soon after his suspension was announced. "I want to assure everyone in the NASCAR community this one time error in judgment will never happen again. I am taking the steps to enroll in the Road to Recovery program supported by NASCAR."

"I would like to say that I am sorry to all of the GMS organization for my actions, especially my team and team owner, who have worked so hard this year and have put faith in me," Gallagher continued. "I also want to apologize to NASCAR, Chevrolet, and my fans for letting them down. I have not upheld the behavior that is expected of me. I promise you all here and (now), I will do whatever it takes to make this right.”