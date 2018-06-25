The Fastest Motorcycle up Pikes Peak This Year Was a Mostly-Stock Ducati Multistrada 1260

Ducati has reclaimed the crown as the two-wheeled king of Pikes Peak from KTM, with racer Carlin Dunne topping the motorcycle classes of this year's “Race to the Clouds” with a time of 9:59:102 in the saddle of a mostly-stock Ducati Multistrada 1260 Pikes Peak model.

Dunne's race-winning bike is actually pretty darn similar to the one that anyone can go buy at a dealer. The Pikes Peak model separates itself from other Multistrada trims with a Termignoni exhaust, an Öhlins suspension, and carbon fiber bodywork for weight reduction purposes. The changes to Dunne's mount were relatively minor, including different handlebars, Pirelli slicks, and a different Brembo master brake cylinder.

"This quite literally is the bike you buy on the showroom floor," Dunne said in a video showing off the Pikes Peak model before the race. Incidentally, Dunne was the first racer to ever climb Pikes Peak in less than 10 minutes on a motorcycle back in 2012.