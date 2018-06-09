Preview: The FireKeepers Casino 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Race at Michigan



Broken Records?



Jeff Gordon reached a speed of 206.558 mph during qualifying at Michigan in 2014. Records are meant to be broken, but his record appears safe for now. Stewart-Haas Racing driver Kurt Busch was the fastest in qualifying with a speed of 203.361. However, he was over 3 mph slower than Gordon’s record. Gordon set a record, captured the pole, and won the Pure Michigan 400 in August 2014. Can Busch do the same and win the FireKeepers Casino 400?



Fast Three Times



Harvick’s No. 4 Busch Beer Ford Fusion is ‘Freaky Fast’ every week. Martin Truex Jr. is no stranger to speed either. As of late, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Kyle Busch is in a record-breaking mood and Kyle Larson is on the verge of setting his own records.



Larson has three consecutive runner-up finishes this season and three consecutive race wins at Michigan. His first career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series win was in 2016 when he took the checkered flag for the Michigan Pure 400. State native Brad Keselowski has a pair of Xfinity wins in his hometown but has yet to win a Cup Series race on his local track. If you were wondering, Kurt Busch has three wins at Michigan International Speedway—he won in 2003, 2007, and 2015. The only other driver with three wins at Michigan is Matt Kenseth.