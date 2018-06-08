Goodyear Answers Brad Keselowski's Criticism of NASCAR Tire for Michigan Race

After Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Brad Keselowski publicly criticized Goodyear and NASCAR’s decision of a new tire compound for the Michigan International Speedway race weekend that will culminate in Sunday’s running of the FireKeepers Casino 400, a Goodyear executive disputed Keselowski’s criticism, stating the Keselowski didn’t even test the chosen combination of left and right-side tires.



“Brad did not run this exact combination that we’re racing at Michigan,” Goodyear Director of Racing Greg Stucker said during an interview on the “Tradin’ Paint” SiriusXM NASCAR Radio show on Thursday. “He ran the right-side compound by itself with the 2017 compound, the left-side compound. The left-side compound is meant to give a little bit more grip that perhaps we’re taking away with the right side."

Stucker continued, "I hear him. He felt like he was down on grip with that particular run. But he didn’t run the combination as we’re going to have it this weekend at Michigan. I’m hoping once he gets there this weekend he’ll feel that the right side that we ran, combined with that left side, makes for a raceable package. Because all the other guys who ran the right side felt it was at least as good as the tire we raced in 2017 and perhaps even a little bit better.”



Stucker’s statement was a response to a tweet from Keselowski on Wednesday.