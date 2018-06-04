Martin Truex Jr. Wins The NASCAR Cup Series Battle at Pocono Raceway

Defending Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. scored his second win of the year, beating Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick to the finish line at Pocono Raceway. Heading into the Pocono 400, all eyes (and bets) were on Busch and Harvick for the win. The pair had won nine of 13 Cup Series races this season, so there was no reason to bet against them. What no one expected was that the runner-up, Kyle Larson, and Furniture Row Racing driver Truex Jr. would emerge as top contenders in the 14th race of the season.



In 13 Cup starts this year, Truex Jr. amassed eight top-five and eight top-10 finishes. He also started on the pole four times and made it to Victory Lane once before securing his win at Pocono. Truex Jr. dominated stage wins last season. He captured his third stage win for this season at Pocono Raceway by barely beating Harvick in Stage 1. Harvick, who led 89 laps and finished in third, won Stage 2 for a series-leading seventh stage wins of the season. Truex Jr. led the second most laps of the Pocono 400 with 31. Yet, he was the runner-up for the last two Cup Series races behind Busch and Harvick.



